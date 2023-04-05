Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $375.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $420.82. The firm has a market cap of $280.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.