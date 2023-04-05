Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

