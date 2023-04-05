Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,582 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after buying an additional 953,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

