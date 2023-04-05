Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,599.1% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $186.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $215.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

