Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $49.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

