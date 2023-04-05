D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,000 Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,920,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 309,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 277,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 317,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Absci Co. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

