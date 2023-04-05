D Orazio & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $192.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $609.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,385,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

