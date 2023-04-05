D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 280,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 50,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of WMT opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $396.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.92. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
