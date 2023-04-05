D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 280,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 50,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $396.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.92. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.