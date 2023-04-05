Dana Pizzuti Sells 8,212 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,479. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

