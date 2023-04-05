Dana Pizzuti Sells 8,212 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,479. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.
Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.