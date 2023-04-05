Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.70

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 136591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danone from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

