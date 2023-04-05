David P. Schenkein Sells 16,363 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %
AGIO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,637. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
