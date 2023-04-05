David P. Schenkein Sells 16,363 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

AGIO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,637. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

