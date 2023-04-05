Decatur Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Coterra Energy by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Coterra Energy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 96,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 1,159,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,378. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

