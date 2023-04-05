Decentralized Social (DESO) 1-Day Volume Hits $604,232.89

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $11.77 or 0.00041223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $123.98 million and approximately $604,232.89 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

