Decred (DCR) Hits Market Capitalization of $306.33 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Decred has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $20.62 or 0.00072311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $306.33 million and $2.19 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00155375 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00035452 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00039964 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000204 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003604 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,853,900 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.