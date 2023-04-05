DeepBrain Chain Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $15.17 million and approximately $711,206.27 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

