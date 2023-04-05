DEI (DEI) Price Up 5.8% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $3,264.14 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00330810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011771 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

