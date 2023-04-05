dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.02

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $40.44 million and approximately $3,736.24 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00330810 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00022063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011771 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000877 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,700,934 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98884773 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,326.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

