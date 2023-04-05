Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Gap Down to $164.58

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $164.58, but opened at $159.11. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $164.01, with a volume of 5,553 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $502.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.98.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,046. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

