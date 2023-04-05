DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells $707,500.00 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $707,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 24th, John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.99. 879,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,290. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.87 and a 200 day moving average of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after buying an additional 188,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

