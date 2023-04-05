DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,656,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,634,019 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $11.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.54%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,472,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 94,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Featured Articles

