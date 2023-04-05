Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Up 2.5%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 6,764,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 45,552,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

