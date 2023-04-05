Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

DFS traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.57. 697,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,400. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

