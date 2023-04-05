DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.31

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 1439566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.