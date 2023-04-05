Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 28th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Diversified Royalty Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.51 and a 52 week high of C$3.40. The stock has a market cap of C$427.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

