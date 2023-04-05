Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of D opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.