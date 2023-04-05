Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.96

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 13631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DII.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.93.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.