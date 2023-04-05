DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.40 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38.40 ($0.48). Approximately 151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 49,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.10 ($0.50).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £55.92 million, a PE ratio of 3,840.00 and a beta of 0.92.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 809 stores, including 615 franchised stores and 194 corporate-owned stores.

