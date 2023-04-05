DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Trading 2.9% Higher

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.95 and last traded at $111.91. 495,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,221,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.56.

DTE Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.58.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

