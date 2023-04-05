Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Price Performance

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.