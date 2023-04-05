Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 13,594 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 150.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.8 %

MSCI stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $545.73. The stock had a trading volume of 51,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $540.94 and its 200 day moving average is $493.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.33.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

