Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,746,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,009,086. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $45.61.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.