Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MA traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $363.35. The stock had a trading volume of 319,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,063. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.14. The stock has a market cap of $346.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

