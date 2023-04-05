Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 796.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 279,004 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises 0.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $96,636,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,792,938. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

