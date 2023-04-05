Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 222.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 296,126 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.41. 2,181,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,559,097. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

