Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.67% of Centrus Energy worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,070,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $403,786.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Shares of Centrus Energy stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.13. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

