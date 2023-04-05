Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,823 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Cintas stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.11. 48,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.30 and its 200 day moving average is $434.50. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

