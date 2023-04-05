Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 52,490 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,490 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 575.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,289,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,315,000 after buying an additional 2,802,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,775,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $30,965,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $32,716,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vistra Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 405,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.61%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Burke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

