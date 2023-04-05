DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 1.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

DD stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. 498,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,836. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

