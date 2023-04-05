Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Up to $32.20

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.20, but opened at $33.37. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 390,858 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.97 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.