Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.16.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $284.26. 691,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,090. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $284.98. The company has a market cap of $207.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.71 and its 200-day moving average is $264.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

