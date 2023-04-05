Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE FCN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $201.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.76.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

