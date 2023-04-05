Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $74.75. 13,486,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,952,176. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

