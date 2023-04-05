Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 2,188 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 60,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 965,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,989,000 after buying an additional 555,015 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 157,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,849,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,594,453. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $220.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

