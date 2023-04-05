Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 26,989 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 198,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,882,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 114,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

