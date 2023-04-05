Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 12,941 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,656,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,376,000 after buying an additional 770,484 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,530,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,391.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after buying an additional 383,723 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $90.82. The company had a trading volume of 546,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average is $88.52. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $99.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.