Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 397 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. 3,986,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,106,891. The company has a market cap of $212.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $54.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

