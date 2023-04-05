Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 8,574 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,480. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

