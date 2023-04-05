Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Makes New $543,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

