Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVM. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 293,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 203,512 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

