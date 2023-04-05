Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

